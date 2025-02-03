Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to visit El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is in El Paso today for his first official visit to the southern border. Hegseth is set to meet with officials from Joint Task Force North, headquartered at Fort Bliss, who are working to crack down on illegal immigration along the border.

His visit comes as hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in the region supporting Customs and Border Protection (CBP). "Whatever is needed at the border will be provided,” Hegseth said upon arriving at the Pentagon last week.

In the last couple of weeks, the Pentagon has deployed additional surveillance aircraft, military helicopters and intelligence analysts to bolster CBP operations. The military has also been involved in mass deportation efforts, with multiple aircraft deporting hundreds of migrants from El Paso.

Hegseth has also confirmed that Guantanamo Bay is being prepared to house up to 30,000 criminal migrants, calling it the “perfect place” for secure detention.

On Friday, the Department of Defense confirmed 111 soldiers of the New York National Guard's 206th Military Police Company are preparing to deploy to Guantanamo Bay. The soldiers, however, will conduct three weeks of additional training at Fort Bliss before heading there.

Additionally, the Pentagon announced it’s preparing to deploy around 1,000 additional troops to help border patrol agents.

Hegseth said the Defense Department will “support the territorial integrity of the United States Southern Border.”

He said he will call upon reservists, national guardsmen and active duty personnel to help with the mission.

