Borderland Community Adventures hosts first cycle/run in El Paso

Published 9:01 PM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) –- A new community group is bringing together cyclists and runners this weekend! Borderland Community Adventures is hosting their inaugural cycle/run on Saturday, aiming to unite everyone in the Borderland for a day of outdoor activity.  

Participants are invited to gather at Podium Finish, located at 1400 Texas Ave. at 9 a.m. Runners will follow a designated route (3,5,10 mile run/walk), while cyclists can choose between a 10-mile or 34-mile bike ride.  

Sandy Pineda, a representative of Borderland Community Adventures, told ABC-7 the initiative has been a long time coming, with multiple local cycling and running clubs joining forces to make it happen. The group hopes to host similar events on a monthly basis.  

Attendees are encouraged to bring water, helmets, sunglasses, and gloves, as temperatures are expected to be warm.  

Isabella Martinez

