Paranormal Cirque brings thrills and chills to El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- A circus like no other has arrived in El Paso, bringing a magical, mysterious and frightening experience to the community. Paranormal Cirque, presented by Cirque Italia, is set up at The Shoppes at Solana for the weekend.

The spine-chilling show features acrobats, illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures under black-and-white big top.

The show runs from February 21-23 and is designed for audiences 13 and older.

