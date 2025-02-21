Skip to Content
Top Stories

Paranormal Cirque brings thrills and chills to El Paso

Paranormal Cirque II
By
Published 4:41 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- A circus like no other has arrived in El Paso, bringing a magical, mysterious and frightening experience to the community. Paranormal Cirque, presented by Cirque Italia, is set up at The Shoppes at Solana for the weekend.

The spine-chilling show features acrobats, illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures under black-and-white big top.

The show runs from February 21-23 and is designed for audiences 13 and older.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso for a behind-the-scenes look at the performers and the eerie atmosphere inside the tent.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Isabella Martinez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content