Skip to Content
News

Flags Across America Hosts Patriotic Community Celebration and Car Show

By
Updated
today at 9:08 PM
Published 9:07 PM

El Paso, Texas KVIA - Residents gathered Saturday afternoon for a patriotic community celebration hosted by Flags Across America, featuring a full day of activities honoring veterans while bringing families and community members together.

The all-day event included a car show, live entertainment, wellness activities, raffles and special recognitions designed to celebrate service, sacrifice and American pride.

Attendees had the opportunity to view a variety of classic and custom vehicles while participating in family-friendly activities throughout the day. Organizers said the event aimed to strengthen community connections while recognizing the contributions of veterans and service members.

Community donations made during the celebration help support the organization and maintain the monument overseen by Flags Across America.

The organization regularly hosts patriotic events focused on veteran recognition, civic engagement and community involvement.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.