‘Jicama’ winning word at 2025 Regional Spelling Bee

Anaya Tonde
Anaya Tonde, Mahesh Tonde, Vandana Munde
Published 5:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A fourth grade student at Mesita Elementary School in the El Paso Independent School District will represent El Paso at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Anaya Tonde won the top prize by spelling 'jicama' correctly. Tonde was cheered on by her parents Mahesh Tonde and Vandana Munde.

Jicama is a tuber with crisp white flesh usually cut into small pieces and eaten in salads or with lime juice. It is also known as a Mexican turnip or Mexican potato.

Second place went to Chukwunonso Egbuonu, an 8th grader at St. Raphael Catholic School.

Jimena Gamboa, a 7th grader at P.R. Leyva Intermediate School, rounded out the top three spellers at the competition Saturday.

Judges included a 5-time spelling bee alumni, Cristal Acosta, representing Clarity Counseling Consultation and Wellness, LLC. Karmen Mayorga with El Paso Electric; EPISD Education Foundation board member and Grand Canyon University representative Trish Ramsey rounded out the judging table.

Anaya Tonde will now head to Washington D.C. on May 29, she will be one of 9 contestants vying for the honor of being the best speller in the country.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is celebrating 100 years in 2025.

