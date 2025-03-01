President Trump designates English as official language of the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order designating English as the official language of the United States.

The order states:

From the founding of our Republic, English has been used as our national language. Our Nation's historic governing documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, have all been written in English. It is therefore long past time that English is declared as the official language of the United States. A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language.

The order further states that speaking English "not only opens doors economically, but helps newcomers engage in their community".