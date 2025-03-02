4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Carlsbad, NM in Culberson County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Another earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon in Culberson County, around 49 miles south of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

This is according to the U.S. Geological Survey, as well as ready.gov.

The quake struck at 3:32 p.m. Mountain Time.

Geological event monitoring and tracking website Volcano Discovery reports that it was a "shallow quake" at 4.3 miles deep, and would have been felt strongly closer to the epicenter.

No damage has been reported at this time.

This comes just weeks after another 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Toyah, TX, which is close to the epicenter of Sunday's.

That quake was felt throughout the Borderland.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more.