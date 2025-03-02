Skip to Content
I-10 East at Los Mochis, new main lanes open

TXDOT
Published 5:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - TxDOT construction at the I-10 Widening West project that prompted a 49-hour closure is opening up, ahead of schedule.

TxDOT says the new eastbound lanes along the I-10 at Los Mochis are now open. The permanent Transmountain exit in the same area opened late Saturday night.

Construction continues in the area and they expect the westbound lanes to open tonight.

TxDOT reminds drivers the construction zone is currently active and the speed limit is 45 mph.

Yvonne Suarez

