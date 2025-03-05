Plane diverted to El Paso International Airport after threat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A plane headed to Mazatlán, Mexico from Minneapolis, Minnesota was diverted to the El Paso International Airport after a reported threat, according to the FBI.

Sun Country Airlines SY 593 departed from Minneapolis at 2:21 p.m. Central Time and landed in El Paso at 4:25 p.m. Mountain Time.

"At approximately 4:15pm MST, FBI El Paso was notified by our partners at El Paso International Airport and the FBI's National Threat Operations Center of a diverted plane heading to El Paso, Texas from Minneapolis. FBI El Paso personnel have responded to the scene to assist our partners and ensure the safety of the passengers and flight crew aboard the plane. As this is an ongoing situation, no further information can be given at this time."

