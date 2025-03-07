Skip to Content
1-10 lanes and bridge near Lordsburg closed after struck by oversized load

By
New
Published 11:22 AM

LORDSBURG, New Mexico (KVIA) – A flatbed truck carrying an excavator crashed into the I-10 lanes and bridge at Exit 24 near Lordsburg, NM early Friday morning.

The crash damaged the bridge and shut down the westbound lanes of traffic.

The New Mexico Department of Transportations said, "Traffic is rerouted off and back on at the exit ramp".

Engineers are on-site to assess the structural damage and determine the extent of repairs. The impact caused significant damage to the bridge deck and other components.

NMDOT said to expect delays, and ask drivers to follow the road closure signs and avoid the area if at all possible.

"Vehicles and pedestrians in the work zone pose a hazard to both maintenance personnel and the public," stated a release from NMDOT. Which they say would delay repairs and creates unsafe conditions.

For updates, visit the New Mexico Department of Transportation website at www.nmroads.com or call 511.

Yvonne Suarez

