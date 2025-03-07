NMED says CRRUA violated lead, copper monitoring requirements

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) issued a notice of violation to the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) for failing to collect 60 routine lead and copper samples every six months.

Records show CRRUA collected 49 lead and cooper samples between January and June of 2024, according to NMED. The utility authority did not collect any samples between July and December of 2024.

The letter sent to CRRUA states they can submit a response to NMED and the customers.

In a response that appears in the notice of violation, it states.

“CRRUA acknowledges that routine lead and copper sampling was inadvertently missed due to a misunderstanding of the sample time period scheduling. To address this, CRRUA will promptly collect the required samples as directed by the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) and submit them for review and compliance. Once results are available, they will be posted online for public transparency. CRRUA remains committed to ensuring the safety and quality of your drinking water and will take necessary steps to prevent future monitoring issues.”

The Notice of Violation is not considered an emergency, according to NMED, and no action is required from customers.