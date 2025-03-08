2 die in crash, after birthday celebration in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico (KVIA) - A 19-year-old woman and her boyfriend died after the car they were riding in crashed into a light pole in Juarez.

The crash happened on Manuel Gomez Morin Boulevard near Del Manatial Street about 5:30 a.m.

Juarez Police say the driver lost control of the Ford Fusion and crashed into a the concrete base of an electric pole.

Member of the Juarez Fire Department had to use the 'jaws of life' to pull the two from the wreckage, both were declared dead at the scene.

Thousands of red rose petals were scattered in the back seat of the car and the street. The couple were celebrating Anahi Valdez Corral's birthday with some friends at a night club in Juarez Friday night.

Through their investigation police discovered the celebration had moved to a friend's party until the early hours of Saturday morning.

About 5:30 a.m. Daniel Estrada Calderon, Anahi's boyfriend, offered to take them home, according to police. That is when the crash occurred.