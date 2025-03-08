Skip to Content
Remembering a community hero

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Through Operation H.O.P.E. Angel Gomez served the El Paso community for many years and brought comfort and 'hope' to those facing personal struggles and tragedy.

Gomez teamed up with funeral homes and offered services for the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting.

Operation H.O.P.E. helped with hundreds of funerals for local families in need.

During the holidays thousands of families received turkeys for Thanksgiving Day and toys and sweaters for Christmas.

Angel Gomez died on Feb. 27 at the age of 70.

