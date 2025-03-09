Get ready for El Paso Comic Con

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Comic Con. is headed to El Paso in April. The pop culture event brings together local artists and collector under one roof to share their knowledge and appreciation for sci-fi and other genres.

This year's event will bring featured guests like Debi Derryberry, Patrick Warburton, Scott Innes, Sean Gunn, SGT. Slaughter, and Vincent D'Onofrio to meet with local fans.

Fans can get autographs and pose for photos with their favorite cult favorite, for a fee.

Cosplay is part of the fun. Fans are encourage to dress as their favorite character and enter the best costume contest.

The El Paso Comic Con is great for the entire family. The Sensory Friendly Opening Hour is Sunday, April 13 at 9 a.m. where those requiring a calmer and less chaotic experience get the opportunity to be a fan at their pace.

A panel of experts will also take questions on specific or featured guest experiences in the comic world.

The event will be at the El Paso Convention Center April 11-13 from 5-9 p.m.