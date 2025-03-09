Skip to Content
Top Stories

‘Price is Right’ event postponed at the Plaza Theatre

KVIA
By
Published 2:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The 'Price is Right Live" event scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre has been postponed.

A message on the event's website states:

"The event organizer has had to postpone your event. Please hold onto to your tickets as they will be valid for the new date."

Destination El Paso says the new date is yet to be determined, but any ticket holders wishing to get a refund are eligible to do so through the point of purchase.

'The Price is Right Live' is a live stage show version of the original television game show.

The interactive show is family friendly complete with prizes for randomly selected participants.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content