‘Price is Right’ event postponed at the Plaza Theatre

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The 'Price is Right Live" event scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre has been postponed.

A message on the event's website states:

"The event organizer has had to postpone your event. Please hold onto to your tickets as they will be valid for the new date."

Destination El Paso says the new date is yet to be determined, but any ticket holders wishing to get a refund are eligible to do so through the point of purchase.

'The Price is Right Live' is a live stage show version of the original television game show.

The interactive show is family friendly complete with prizes for randomly selected participants.