$25,000 donated to the Young Park Victims fund

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. donated $25,000 to the Together Las Cruces Crisis Action Fund to help those affected by the shooting at Young Park on March 21.

"Our hearts are broken for the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and for the many who are now facing unimaginable pain and uncertainty," said James Tawney, partner and co-founder of Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. "Las Cruces is our home. This community is family. My partners, Alejandro Acosta, III, Daisy Chaparro, and I felt compelled to act, to offer not only our prayers but also tangible support to help our neighbors heal."​

The fund is a part of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico efforts. The fund allows community members to offer assistance to the families and victims impacted by the shooting.

This is just one of the many times the fund has been activated to help the community during times of tragedy, said the law firm. It has provide assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic and the wildfires and flooding in Lincoln, Otero, and Chaves counties.

"We are grateful for Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C.'s generous donation," said Terra V. Winter, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico. "Their commitment to standing beside the victims' families at a time of such grief speaks volumes. Together, as a community, we can show these families they are not alone and that Las Cruces stands united."​

To donate you can contact the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico at 575-521-4794 or at www.cfsnm.org.