Multi-vehicle crash, closes down all lanes of I-10 West Paisano, Chelsea
UPDATE: 4:38 p.m. - El Paso Fire says the crash happened about 3:51 p.m., two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
One received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance, another received life-threatening injuries and was transported using Fire Star.
El Paso Police say all westbound lanes of I-10 at Paisano are closed while the investigati8o is underway.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all westbound lanes of traffic along I-10 between Paisano and Chelsea, according to Tx DOT.
El Paso Police are asking all traffic to exit at the Paisano/Chelsea Exit 2B.
Currently the traffic is backed up to Airway.
Fire Star was reported at the scene.
No word on the number or types of injuries yet.