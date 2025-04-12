Skip to Content
Multi-vehicle crash, closes down all lanes of I-10 West Paisano, Chelsea

today at 4:44 PM
Published 4:23 PM

UPDATE: 4:38 p.m. - El Paso Fire says the crash happened about 3:51 p.m., two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

One received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance, another received life-threatening injuries and was transported using Fire Star.

El Paso Police say all westbound lanes of I-10 at Paisano are closed while the investigati8o is underway.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all westbound lanes of traffic along I-10 between Paisano and Chelsea, according to Tx DOT.

El Paso Police are asking all traffic to exit at the Paisano/Chelsea Exit 2B.

Currently the traffic is backed up to Airway.

Fire Star was reported at the scene.

No word on the number or types of injuries yet.

