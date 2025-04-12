NM Supreme Court grants stay in former NSMU player’s jury trial

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - The New Mexico Supreme Court issued an order Friday afternoon putting all hearings and the jury trial of Deshawndre Washington on hold.

The stay will allow time for evaluation of the emergency motion to continue the trial filed on April 9 by Michael E. Cain, Washington's attorney.

The motion filed in the 3rd Judicial District court in Dona Ana County request the court to "vacate the jury trial scheduled for April 14, 2025".

The defense counsel wrote that the prosecution "filed an Amended Grand Jury Indictment in this matter on January 29, 2025, adding two felony counts and amending other counts, including dates of the allegations and other details from the original indictment filed on November 8, 2023".

Washington was arraigned on February 26, 2025 on the amended grand jury indictment.

The defense counsel says this triggers a new "455 day timeline under a plain reading of the rule" and the trial should be tried on May 27, 2026.

The New Mexico Department of Justice spokesperson said this may push back the sentencing hearings for the other two players involved in the case, Kim Aiken, Jr. and Doctor Bradley.