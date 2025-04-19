Skip to Content
2 people injured after crash at White Spur Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Several El Paso Police units are investigating a crash at White Spur Park in West El Paso after a vehicle crashed into parked cars.

It happened at 12:33 p.m. Saturday at 4800 Love Rd. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while a second person received serious injuries, according to El Paso Fire.

There were several families at the park at the time, according to a witness who spoke with ABC-7. The driver of the vehicle was restrained by park goers while police arrived.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information become available from El Paso Police.

