Easter Egg Hunt, Butterfly release, and learning at the YWCA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Shirley Leavell Branch of the YWCA hosted their Spring Family Fair Saturday.

Organizers said the event provides parents and their children an opportunities to make memories and learn about different programs in the community.

"We had a family engagement event, a community engagement event where we had over 30 community social service agencies to come out and give information to parents and families," said Rocio Castrita, Chief Operations Officer for the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region.

Dozens of children of all ages enjoyed STEAM activities and learning games. The children excitedly showing their parent how to do various projects.

"They were excited. They were they're running around. They're having a blast and while we're taking care of the children and getting engaging them in fun activities," said Castrita.

The activities kept the children busy while the parents learned about social services in the community.

"Parents are able to go to our financial literacy workshops that we had for them. We had two different ones where parents can learn about how to save money for higher education...and also like how to save money for other goals," added Castrita.

The YWCA released about 50 butterflies, children were able to fill their Easter baskets with some of the over 3,000 Easter Eggs during an egg hunt, and had a few sweets during the cake walk.