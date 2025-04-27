At least 9 killed as driver plows into crowd, Vancouver police say

At least nine people were killed and others were injured Saturday as a vehicle plowed into a large crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, law enforcement said, describing it as a "mass casualty incident."

"A 30-year-old suspect, a Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene," the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post, later adding, "At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism."

Crowds had gathered in the Canadian city to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement. A vehicle "drove into a large crowd of people" at the festival in the South Vancouver neighborhood at about 8:14 p.m., police said.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," Sim said, describing the incident as "horrific."

The block party celebrating Filipino culture and Lapu-Lapu, a national hero of the Philippines, had been scheduled to run through 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to the organizers.

Police work on Fraser street, near the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party where a vehicle drove into a crowd killing several people in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2025. Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Videos from the scene, which were verified by ABC News, appear to show the aftermath of the incident, which happened on a stretch of E 43rd Avenue that had been lined on both sides with food trucks.

The videos appear to show first responders rushing to help the injured between the rows of food trucks. Debris litters the pavement. And a black SUV can be seen in one video with what appears to be heavy damage to its hood. Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect's vehicle.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "devastated by the horrific events" at the festival.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver," he said in a statement. "We are all mourning with you. We are closely monitoring the situation and are grateful to our first responders for their swift action.”

An ambulance is parked at the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party, where a vehicle drove into a crowd killing several people in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2025. Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, who spoke at the festival, said he was "horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people."

"As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families -- and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience," he said in a statement.