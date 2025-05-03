1 injured in crash that closed all lanes of Gateway North at McCombs

UPDATE: El Paso Fire report they received calls of a "motorcyclist that lost control" in the area. One person was taken by Fire Star to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

El Paso Police are now at the scene for traffic control and investigation of the cause of the crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - All lanes at Gateway North and McCombs are closed to allow for Fire Star to respond to a crash in the area, according to TxDOT.

It happened about 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

No details on the cause of the crash or how many vehicles were involved yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.