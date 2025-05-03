Power line down after car crash, traffic lights out

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews responded to a two vehicle crash in West El Paso that knocked down power lines.

It happened about 11:53 a.m. Saturday at Westwind and Thunderbird.

Witnesses at the scene say a woman was pulled from a car due to powerlines being underneath her vehicle.

El Paso Electric crews are on the scene assessing the damage.

The traffic light are out due to the crash causing damage to the light pole.

El Paso Electric says they reached out to the Streets Department. No home or business customers are impacted.

There is no estimated time of repair at this time.

No word on any injuries.