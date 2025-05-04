Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man dies in rollover

By
Published 12:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A Socorro man is dead after a rollover crash according to the Sheriff's Office.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the crash about 1:29 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Perlite Dr. and South Ascencion St.

The investigation found Bonifacio Chavez, 53, was driving a white pickup truck southbound on South Ascencion Street and "veered off the roadway" causing him to roll over, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Chavez was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The Sheriff's Office said initial evidence "suggests that impairment, excessive speed, and failure to wear a seatbelt were contributing factors in the crash".

The investigation continues.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content