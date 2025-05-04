Man dies in rollover

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A Socorro man is dead after a rollover crash according to the Sheriff's Office.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the crash about 1:29 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Perlite Dr. and South Ascencion St.

The investigation found Bonifacio Chavez, 53, was driving a white pickup truck southbound on South Ascencion Street and "veered off the roadway" causing him to roll over, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Chavez was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The Sheriff's Office said initial evidence "suggests that impairment, excessive speed, and failure to wear a seatbelt were contributing factors in the crash".

The investigation continues.