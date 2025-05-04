Skip to Content
Top Stories

Wrong way crash, man arrested for DWI

DACDC
By
New
Published 1:22 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico State Police arrest a 20-year-old man after he reportedly drove the wrong way along I-10 East near mile post 151 and causing a head-on collision.

NM State Police said Isaiah Lopez was westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when he hit a Honda head-on. The female driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. No word on her current condition.

Lopez was arrested and charged with DWI and is at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content