Wrong way crash, man arrested for DWI

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico State Police arrest a 20-year-old man after he reportedly drove the wrong way along I-10 East near mile post 151 and causing a head-on collision.

NM State Police said Isaiah Lopez was westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when he hit a Honda head-on. The female driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. No word on her current condition.

Lopez was arrested and charged with DWI and is at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.