Juarez’ director of commercial regulation dies in El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Arturo Urquidi Astorga, the Director of Commercial Regulation for Juárez, died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in El Paso, Texas, according to a post by Juarez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar.

Urquidi Astorga, 64, was a municipal official Pérez Cuéllar's administration. In his Facebook page, Cuellar said, "Se nos fue Arturo Urquidi. Se fue uno de los grandes y con él, una forma de entender la lealtad, el trabajo y la amistad." Quote "We lost Arturo Urquidi. He was one of the greats with a unique way of understanding loyalty, work, and friendship."

Before serving as the director of commercial regulation, he served as the Director of Social Development under Perez Cuellar. The long-time public servant worked as the head of District V for the Mexican Federal governments in the early 2000s and was also the mayor of Ojinaga in 1996. For 15 years he was the leader of the Mexican Postal syndicate from 1980-1995.

According to his resume, his political and public service career includes positions such as federal deputy for District V, headquartered in Delicias, between 2000 and 2003, and mayor of Ojinaga in 1996.

Perez Cuellar noted in his post, that Urquidi was a "man of integrity, a partner without reservations, and who had the strength to withstand any storm".