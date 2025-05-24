Aunt arrested after toddler exposed to drugs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Deputies with the East Montana Patrol Station responded to a medical emergency on May 16, after a one-year-old child showed signs of having been exposed to narcotics.

The El Paso County Sheriff said the child was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. Deputies began an investigation that revealed Vianney Alyssa Acosta, 20, had left illegal drugs within reach of the child.

Acosta is the child's aunt and was arrested on May 21. She is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. Her bond was set at $6,000. She was released on May 22 after posting a surety bond according to jail records.

The Sheriff's Office said they remain, "committed to protecting children and holding individuals accountable when their actions place others—especially the most vulnerable—at risk."