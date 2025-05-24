Skip to Content
Condition 2 structure fire in Northeast El Paso

Javier O. Vasquez
Published 4:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews are battling a structure fire in Northeast El Paso.

It was originally reported at 3:36 p.m. at the 6400 block of Mohair Drive.

No word on any injuries yet.

Yvonne Suarez

