Condition 2 structure fire in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews are battling a structure fire in Northeast El Paso.
It was originally reported at 3:36 p.m. at the 6400 block of Mohair Drive.
No word on any injuries yet.
