Joint warrant initiative nets 21 arrests

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff and the are El Paso County Constables Offices collaborated to find individuals with active warrants in the community.

The effort resulted in the arrest of 21 people for various crimes including theft, family violence, possession of controlled substances, and driving while intoxicated.

“We’re joining forces to make El Paso County safer for everyone,” said Sheriff Ugarte. “By working together, we can more effectively track down individuals with outstanding warrants and send a clear message that accountability matters. We’re grateful to our Constables for their partnership and shared commitment to public safety.”

Constable Precincts 1, 3, 4, and 6 participated in the joint effort.

The Sheriff's Office said the effort will continue over the coming months and encourages the public with outstanding warrants to avoid arrest and resolve the issue.