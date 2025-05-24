New medical spa opens in Central El Paso: Beautique, MD

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Dr. Irene Gonzales and Dr. Lindley Folkerson open the door to a new medical spa in Central El Paso this afternoon.

"We found that there was a void in the community of people actually not being board certified physicians touching people's faces and that's what we're all about," said Dr. Gonzales.

Beautique MD will offer unique and personalized filler and Botox services by board certified physicians with years of experience in this specialty area.

"We're aware that everybody ages, of course, but why not kind of stop the clock a little bit and make you look natural, enhance your unique features without making you look fake? We're all about the natural look and hopefully that people will resonate with that," added Gonzales.

Folkerson is from Houston, Texas now making El Paso home, she is board certified in Emergency Medicine. Gonzales is an El Paso native also certified in Emergency Medicine.

The medical spa is located at 2900 Pershing Dr., Suite O.