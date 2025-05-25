Airman missing following incident at Elephant Butte Lake

ELEPHANT BUTTE, New Mexico (KVIA) - Kirtland Air Force Base confirms there is a search for an airman, who is assigned to the 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron, that went missing at Elephant Butte Lake.

New Mexico State Police, Elephant Butte Lake State Park rangers, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish and they Elephant Butte Fire Department are involved in the search.

The airman has not been identified, but they reportedly went missing Saturday, May 24 in the evening.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.