At least 31 killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza aid site, health ministry says

LONDON -- At least 31 people were killed and more than 200 people were injured after Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution site to the west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

In a statement posted to X, the Israel Defense Forces said, "At this stage, there are no known casualties from IDF gunfire" within the site. "The matter is still under investigation," it added.

Local witnesses cited by The Associated Press suggested that the shooting occurred around 1,000 yards from the aid site, which is run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

A GHF spokesperson told ABC News Sunday that "all aid was distributed today without incident" and that reports of deaths and injuries are "untrue and fabricated."

