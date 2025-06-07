Skip to Content
El Paso woman found dead in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Missouri -- A person who was found in a vacant building in New Florence, Missouri has been identified as a woman in El Paso.

The announcement was made by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in a social media post late Friday.

According to our sister station, KMIZ, the name of the woman was not shared by law enforcement, though the sheriff’s office stated that the 37-year-old woman was reported missing on Feb. 5.

A cause of death has not yet been determined and the investigation is ongoing, the social media post says.

The woman’s body was found on Tuesday at a vacant building in the 400 block of Booneslick Road in New Florence. She was found “in the bay area of the vacant building,” law enforcement shared on Wednesday.

