LA immigration protests: Trump deploys 2,000 National Guard members

Members of the California National Guard arrive in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in this screengrab from a video acquired by ABC News.
Published 5:57 AM

The Trump administration is deploying the California National Guard in response to protests in Los Angeles that begin Friday evening over immigration enforcement operations that have resulted in some clashes between demonstrators and authorities, the White House said in a statement.

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum "deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness" in California as demonstrations opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations continue in the state, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Saturday evening.

Earlier Saturday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the federal government was moving to "take over the California National Guard," calling the move "purposefully inflammatory" and saying it will "only escalate tensions."

Paul Schulz

