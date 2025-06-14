Skip to Content
Top Stories

Chihuahuas host annual “Play Ball” weekend

KVIA
By
Published 8:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas will host their annual "Play Ball weekend" festivities on Saturday.

It's taking place at Ponder Park in East El Paso from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The Borderland's professional baseball team partners with the Miracle League of El Paso every year to encourage kids to pick up a bat, hoping they'll fall in love with America's pastime.

Kids can learn different skills, compete in adaptive games, and have the chance to meet Chico the Chihuahua.

The event is free and open to all.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content