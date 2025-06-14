Chihuahuas host annual “Play Ball” weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas will host their annual "Play Ball weekend" festivities on Saturday.

It's taking place at Ponder Park in East El Paso from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The Borderland's professional baseball team partners with the Miracle League of El Paso every year to encourage kids to pick up a bat, hoping they'll fall in love with America's pastime.

Kids can learn different skills, compete in adaptive games, and have the chance to meet Chico the Chihuahua.

The event is free and open to all.