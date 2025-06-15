Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Las Cruces High School

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 48-year-old man was struck and killed by a car near Las Cruces High School on Friday evening.

Las Cruces Police say it happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Boutz Rd and El Paseo Rd.

First responders found Juan A. Haro, 48, with multiple injuries and attempted life-saving measures, but Haro was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Haro was crossing Boutz, north to south, when he was struck by a black Cadillac CTS that was traveling west on Boutz and approaching El Paseo Road," a LCPD press release explained.

The 17-year-old driver of the Cadillac stopped nearby and talked to police, who seized the vehicle pending a search warrant and further investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident who have not yet talked to police to contact traffic investigators at (575) 526-0795.