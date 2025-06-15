Women Veterans Recognized at EPCC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A celebration hosted by the El Paso Community College and El Paso Texas Women Veterans recognized women veterans and their contributions.

Maria Gonzalez, Texas Women Veterans Founder and Chief Executive Director said the organization is planning to open their own VA Health Clinic focused on women's health.

“We have made our voices heard and now things are happening and progressing on the plans for a veterans museum in El Paso, with a wing dedicated to women veterans,” Gonzalez added.

The all-women's color guard from Bowie High School presented the colors during the opening ceremony. Dr. Paula Mitchell, a veteran herself, was the keynote speaker. Mitchell served eight years as an Army nurse rising to the rank of Captain.

“Women Veterans Day was signed a long time ago, how long it took to recognize women’s roles in the Armed Forces,” Dr. Mitchell said. “For me, I joined in 1971. I was the only female in the registration office. The Vietnam war was still in progress. I was a junior in Nursing school. My father fought in World War II, both of my grandfathers in World War I, and my uncle was in the Air Force. So, to those of you are becoming active in veterans’ associations, the future is now for you to take over and define. I hope you accept the challenge to continue advancing the role of women veterans in our community.”

