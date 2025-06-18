Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso native who was an Arizona police officer to be honored in funeral service

By
New
Published 7:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department, family and friends will celebrate the life of Gabriel Facio in a service at Cielo Vista Church Wednesday morning.

Facio was an El Paso native working as a police officer in Apache Junction, Arizona. He was injured during a traffic stop on June 2 and died six days later.

"Our department is honored to assist with his funeral services in his hometown of El Paso, where his journey began," a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department stated today. "Officer Facio is survived by his wife, daughter, son, grandchild, parents, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement."

Facio worked in the Apache Junction Police Department's bike unit and was a member of the force for almost four years.

Following the funeral service at 11 am, Facio's internment with honors will take place at Restlawn Cemetery.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content