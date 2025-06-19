Local activist weighs in on EPISD’s recent budget approval

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees adopted a $547 million operating budget for the 2025–26 school year, the district says this reinforcing their focus on student achievement, employee support and responsible financial stewardship.

Activist Maxx Grossman saids he doesn't believe the board will be able to have a manageable deficit for the 2026-2027 school year without the help of former Superintendent Diana Sayavedra.

"The fact that EPISD has reduced the projected budget deficit for the next fiscal year to only $6 million. That's Diana Sayavedra, who they just fired. She worked with her team and managed to reduce the budget deficit from $30.6 million to $6 million. The last budget workshop was June 12th. She was still super. And three days later, she ended her term," Grossman said

He predicts the district will have to make personnel cuts, program cuts and sell real estate like including schools campuses that were closed.

EPISD board president Leah Hanany saids Superintendent Sayavedra brought a systems level approach that help stabilize key parts of the district. She said that work was essential in creating a more organized, efficient foundation.

Hanany said now the board is focused on what comes next.

"I've served on this board for over four years, and every year we worked hard to balance the budget while fighting for better pay for our teachers and staff. This year's compensation plan reflects that continued effort, not just for me, but from the entire board. And you can see that was an effort made by both the previous superintendent and the interim," Hanany said.

Grossman said enrollments in EPISD are projected to decrease another 4800 students. He said the decrease in enrollment and the state voucher program is going to severely impact local school districts. Something he feels the current board isn't equipped to handle.