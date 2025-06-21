Local republican and democratic party chairs respond to air strikes in Iran

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Democratic Party Chair and the Chair of the El Paso Republican Party issued statements after reports of the U.S. military strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites.

"I defer to our congresswoman on this, but the only thing I know that I can say is that President Trump promise that he would end the war in Russia would end a war in Israel, but here we are in the brink of a potential war with Iran because this president has no sense of diplomacy, or as he mentioned, will give him two weeks to consider, but did not deliver on that and decided for a potential war that puts our American soldiers and allies at risk." - Michael Apodaca, El Paso County Democratic Party Chair.

"Since the fall of the Shah, the new Iranian authorities have been encouraging others to be violent against many countries, and they have promised to destroy the United States and Israel. The Iranian authorities have been daring the world to take action against them. Now, they have found out what happens when you push for too long." - Mike Aboud, El Paso Republican Chair.