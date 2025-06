SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A man in his 30s was sent to the hospital after falling from the border wall, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

Sunland Park Fire shared the news in this post on X, saying that it happened just before noon Friday at the end of Anapra Rd.

U.S. Border Patrol agents found the man with "lower extremity injuries," and he was sent to the hospital for treatment