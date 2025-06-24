Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Flood Watch continues for Cloudcroft, Mescalero, and Ruidoso until Wednesday evening, localized flooding is expected

The original Flood Watch for the South Central Mountains including Mescalero, Cloudcroft, and Ruidoso remains in effect through Wednesday evening. Excessive rainfall will likely cause localized flooding especially along the burn scar areas around Ruidoso.

Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding, the soil is already heavily saturated from Monday's rain event. Rainfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour are possible at times.

