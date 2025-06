EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to I-10 West at the Vinton exit. It was reported at about 4 a.m.

Westbound traffic was detoured at Vinton, west on North Desert and allowed to re-enter I-10 at Anthony.

Traffic was backed up for miles and the closure lasted for most of the day.

Three people were injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment according to the Sheriff's Office.