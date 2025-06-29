Which fireworks are legal in Sunland Park this 4th of July?

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department said they've received many phone calls from residents ahead of the 4th of July asking which fireworks are legal to use.

Sunland Park Fire answered the question with this post on X, listing which types of fireworks are and are not allowed, per the fire code.

Within the City of Sunland Park, New Mexico, the following "fireworks and ground and hand-held sparkling devices, aerial, and ground audible devices" are allowed:

Cone fountains

Crackling devices

Cylindrical fountains

Flitter sparklers

Ground spinners

Illuminating torches

Wheel

Aerial shell kit-reloadable tubes not to exceed 3 inches in diameter

Aerial spinners

Helicopters

Mines

Multiple tube devices

Roman candles

Shells

Stick-type rockets, except Chasers and Firecrackers

The following fireworks are not allowed within City limits: