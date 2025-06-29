Which fireworks are legal in Sunland Park this 4th of July?
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department said they've received many phone calls from residents ahead of the 4th of July asking which fireworks are legal to use.
Sunland Park Fire answered the question with this post on X, listing which types of fireworks are and are not allowed, per the fire code.
Within the City of Sunland Park, New Mexico, the following "fireworks and ground and hand-held sparkling devices, aerial, and ground audible devices" are allowed:
- Cone fountains
- Crackling devices
- Cylindrical fountains
- Flitter sparklers
- Ground spinners
- Illuminating torches
- Wheel
- Aerial shell kit-reloadable tubes not to exceed 3 inches in diameter
- Aerial spinners
- Helicopters
- Mines
- Multiple tube devices
- Roman candles
- Shells
- Stick-type rockets, except Chasers and Firecrackers
The following fireworks are not allowed within City limits:
- Stick-type rockets having a tube of less than five-eights (5/8”) inch outside diameter and less than three and one-half (3 4") inches in height
- Fireworks intended for sale to the public that produce an audible effect, other than a whistle, by a charge of more than one hundred thirty (130mg) milligrams of explosive composition per report.