El Paso Police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have released footage from the officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and one officer injured on June 1st.

35-year-old Salvador Valdiviezo shot at officers before being struck by fire. He died at the hospital later that day.

The footage shows two officers approaching the house on Passo Via Street in Northwest El Paso on June 1st. The officers ask for Valdiviezo to put his hands up, but he starts firing once he comes into view.

The exchange lasts around 40 seconds. One officer was struck in the leg, but went to UMC in stable condition. The other was unharmed.

