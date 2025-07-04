13 dead in Kerr County flooding

Kerr County, Texas (KVIA) - Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha reports at least 13 people have died following severe flooding.

The sheriff says he expects the number of casualties to rise as more storms are reported in the area. Officials are evacuating the areas along the Guadalupe River as what they describe as a deadly flood wave makes its way downstream towards Kerrville.

Dan Patrick, Texas Acting Governor, announced more than 20 girls are still unaccounted for at Camp Mystic which is in Kerr County.