Skip to Content
Top Stories

2 men injured after house collapses after flooding damage

CH 44
By
New
Published 6:09 PM

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua - (KVIA) - The Juarez Fire Department reported a two-story house collapsed leaving two men with injuries.

Fire crews had to rescue one man from beneath the rubble after the adobe house walls were weakened by flooding caused by thunderstorms.

The house is located in the Partido Escobedo Colonia in Juarez.

Fire crews also evaluated another man who was injured in the collapse.

Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content