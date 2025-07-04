2 men injured after house collapses after flooding damage

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua - (KVIA) - The Juarez Fire Department reported a two-story house collapsed leaving two men with injuries.

Fire crews had to rescue one man from beneath the rubble after the adobe house walls were weakened by flooding caused by thunderstorms.

The house is located in the Partido Escobedo Colonia in Juarez.

Fire crews also evaluated another man who was injured in the collapse.

Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.