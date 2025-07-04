Police need help identifying 2 men suspected of theft

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police Department is actively investigating a theft at an East El Paso smoke shop on May 10.

Police say two men are seen on security footage breaking into the Puffs to Go Smoke Shop located at 1475 George Dieter just after 4 a.m.

The video shows the men breaking the front window and then climbing over wrought iron bars before entering the shop.

Once inside police say the two men put various items from the store into duffle bags. They were able to flee with close to $3,000 in products.

The break in also caused about $1,200 in damage to the business.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso describe the men as average height and weight, wearing black hooded jackets and face masks.

If you have any information on this, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.cselpaso.org.

If the tips leads to an arrest, the person submitting the information may qualify for a cash reward.

Anyone reporting to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.

Photos below courtesy: Crime Stoppers of El Paso.