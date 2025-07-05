1 taken to area hospital after special rescue downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department assisted in pulling a woman from a sewer at E. 7th Avenue and Park Street.

The rescue crews received a call at 11:35 a.m. They were able to pull one person out who needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene tell ABC-7 that they saw about 10 people coming out of the sewer at the intersection.

Border Patrol were on the scene. No other information is available at this time.

