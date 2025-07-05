Skip to Content
Top Stories

1 taken to area hospital after special rescue downtown

KVIA
By
Published 1:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department assisted in pulling a woman from a sewer at E. 7th Avenue and Park Street.

The rescue crews received a call at 11:35 a.m. They were able to pull one person out who needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene tell ABC-7 that they saw about 10 people coming out of the sewer at the intersection.

Border Patrol were on the scene. No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content