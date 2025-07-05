Death toll rises to 32, including 14 children after flooding

UPDATE: Texas Officials confirm they have recovered more bodies from the flooded areas of central Texas. This bring the number of dead to 32, including 14 children.

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) - Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirms 27 people have lost their lives in flash flooding along the Guadalupe River.

18 adults and 9 children were recovered, of those Sheriff Leitha said six adults and one child are yet to be identified.

Area first responders conducted over 160 air rescues. Leitha said 850 are uninjured and 8 were rescued and are being treated for various injuries.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for several counties on Friday night and said, "it ensures all the counties will have access to every tool, strategy, personnel that the state of Texas can provide to them, which will be limitless."

President Donald Trump addressed the flooding in Texas aboard Air Force One stating the floods are "a terrible thing."

Trump added the White House is working with Texas officials. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is expected in the areas devastated by the floods. DHS oversees FEMA.